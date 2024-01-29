Kerala: Revenue department files case against Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on land encroachment

Meanwhile, the revenue department has affirmed the vigilance findings indicating that Mathew Kuzhalnadan possesses an additional 50 cents of land in Chinnakanal on January 23.

Idukki: The revenue department has registered a case against Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan for land encroachment in Idukki. A case has been filed under the Land Conservation Act for holding 50 cents more land than the original amount. On January 24th, Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan asserted that he has not encroached upon any public land in the Chinnakanal area of Idukki district, Kerala, where he owns a resort.

The controversy surrounding Mathew Kuzhalnadan's land transaction surfaced when the Ernakulam district secretary of the CPM complained, alleging that the land registration was based on undervaluing the property. In 2021, a parcel of land measuring one acre and twenty-three cents, along with buildings, was purchased in Chinnakanaal in the name of Mathew Kuzhalnadan and two individuals from Pathanamthitta, as per three separate documents.

Kuzhalnadan defended the transaction by claiming that he had declared a higher price than the one set by the government. He further argued that the allegations were motivated by retribution for his opposition to the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the revenue department has affirmed the vigilance findings indicating that Mathew Kuzhalnadan possesses an additional 50 cents of land in Chinnakanal on January 23. The Land Revenue Tehsildar in Udumbachola, Idukki, submitted a report to the District Collector, confirming this information. The vigilance investigation revealed that the land occupied by Mathew Kuzhalnad's resort in Chinnakanal exceeds the designated area by 50 cents. This clarification was made during the session where Mathew provided his statement to the vigilance authorities.