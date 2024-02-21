Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Report slams Higher Education Minister R Bindu for chairing Senate meet in Chancellor's absence

    In the report given by the Kerala VC, it is alleged that the Higher Education Minister R Bindu chaired the meeting in her capacity in the absence of the Chancellor. However, the Minister had argued that she could preside over the Chancellor in his absence. 

    Kerala: Report slams Higher Education Minister R Bindu for chairing Senate meet in Chancellors absence anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 4:18 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala University Vice Chancellor's report has slammed Higher Education Minister R Bindu regarding the conflict in the recent Kerala Senate meeting. In the report given by the VC, it is alleged that the minister chaired the meeting in her capacity as pro-chancellor of the state university. The VC alleged that the Minister chaired the meeting in the absence of the Chancellor even after warning it was a violation of the rules. However, the Minister had argued that she could preside over the Chancellor in his absence. 

    The decision of the senate not to send any representatives to the search committee for the election of a permanent vice-chancellor was recently formally informed to the governor by Kerala University. Since October 2022, the institution has been without a permanent VC.

    During the university's senate meeting last week, there was a dispute between temporary VC Mohanan Kunnummal and Higher Education Minister R Bindu. The argument erupted when the minister suggested deferring the nomination procedure. The CPM considered there was no need to recommend a candidate as the President was currently considering the Assembly's passed bill to alter the search committee's structure.

    Pro-vice-chancellor Bindu attended the meeting to elucidate this stance. The minister was not entitled to chair the meeting or read the agenda, the VC pointed out, and he was the one who called a meeting. 

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 4:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan to address Nava Kerala Sthree Sadas in Kochi on Thursday rkn

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan to address Nava Kerala Sthree Sadas in Kochi on Thursday

    Setback for actor Dileep; Kerala HC directs handover of memory card inquiry report copy to actress anr

    Setback for actor Dileep; Kerala HC directs handover of memory card inquiry report copy to actress

    Kerala: Residents in Alappuzha struggle as drinking water kiosks remain non-operational rkn

    Kerala: Residents in Alappuzha struggle as drinking water kiosks remain non-operational

    Tragic! Woman and newborn lose lives after home delivery in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Tragic! Woman and newborn lose lives after delivery at home using acupuncture in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

    Financial crisis hits Kerala education: SSLC-Plus Two exams in jeopardy due to lack of funds; check details rkn

    Financial crisis hits Kerala education: SSLC-Plus Two exams in jeopardy due to lack of funds; check details

    Recent Stories

    Israeli Economy Takes a Severe Hit: GDP plummets nearly 20% amidst escalating conflict in Gaza avv

    Israeli Economy Takes a Severe Hit: GDP plummets nearly 20% amidst escalating conflict in Gaza

    Karnataka government launches virtual hearing for 'Drunk and Drive' cases

    Karnataka government launches virtual hearing for 'Drunk and Drive' cases

    Farmers protest 2.0: Officials register FIR against 700 farmers as they resume Delhi Chalo march AJR

    FIR lodged against over 700 farmers in Noida for alleged insult to national flag, violent assault on police

    Maratha quota activist rejects 10% reservation bill, calls for 'Rasta Roko'on March 3 AJR

    Maratha quota activist rejects 10% reservation bill, calls for 'Rasta Roko' on March 3

    Beagle to Husky-7 most stubborn dog breeds RBA EAI

    Beagle to Husky-7 most stubborn dog breeds

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon