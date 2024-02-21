Kerala: Report slams Higher Education Minister R Bindu for chairing Senate meet in Chancellor's absence

In the report given by the Kerala VC, it is alleged that the Higher Education Minister R Bindu chaired the meeting in her capacity in the absence of the Chancellor. However, the Minister had argued that she could preside over the Chancellor in his absence.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala University Vice Chancellor's report has slammed Higher Education Minister R Bindu regarding the conflict in the recent Kerala Senate meeting. In the report given by the VC, it is alleged that the minister chaired the meeting in her capacity as pro-chancellor of the state university. The VC alleged that the Minister chaired the meeting in the absence of the Chancellor even after warning it was a violation of the rules. However, the Minister had argued that she could preside over the Chancellor in his absence.

The decision of the senate not to send any representatives to the search committee for the election of a permanent vice-chancellor was recently formally informed to the governor by Kerala University. Since October 2022, the institution has been without a permanent VC.

During the university's senate meeting last week, there was a dispute between temporary VC Mohanan Kunnummal and Higher Education Minister R Bindu. The argument erupted when the minister suggested deferring the nomination procedure. The CPM considered there was no need to recommend a candidate as the President was currently considering the Assembly's passed bill to alter the search committee's structure.

Pro-vice-chancellor Bindu attended the meeting to elucidate this stance. The minister was not entitled to chair the meeting or read the agenda, the VC pointed out, and he was the one who called a meeting.