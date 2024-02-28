Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala records highest temperature in the country; Check

    Kottayam and Kannur districts officially recorded the highest temperature in the country at 38.5 degrees Celsius. It is the highest temperature recorded in the state during the season.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 9:15 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The temperature has been rising in the state for the past few days. Kottayam and Kannur districts officially recorded the highest temperature in the country at 38.5 degrees Celsius. It is the highest temperature recorded in the state during the season. The temperature rose to 38.3 degrees Celsius at Kannur Airport and Alappuzha district recorded 37.6 degrees last day.

    However, Palakkad (35.1°c, a decrease of 0.5°c) recorded below-normal temperatures for the second day in a row. The India Meteorological Department has stated that the average temperature was recorded in Pathanamthitta, Kannur, Alappuzha, Malappuram, and Kottayam districts. However, the concern is that the temperature does not drop at night.

    The IMD has issued a weather advisory indicating temperatures in several districts of Kerala until February 29, 2024. Kollam and Kottayam districts are expected to experience high temperatures of 38 degrees Celsius, while Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam districts are forecast to reach 37 degrees Celsius. Additionally, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts are likely to see temperatures rise to 36 degrees Celsius, which is 2 degrees above normal. The residents are advised to take the necessary precautions to stay safe and cool during this time.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 9:15 AM IST
