Kochi: A senior citizen working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) died after a tree fell on her amidst strong winds. Annakutty, 85, was returning home from work in Tirumarady village when the incident occurred. A rubber tree and another tree on the roadside fell on her, leading to her death. The body has been kept at Devamatha Hospital, Koothattukulam.

Heavy rainfall continues in Kerala following the formation of a deep depression near the Bengal coast. The forecast predicts heavy rainfall for the next five days. All districts experienced heavy downpours overnight, resulting in the collapse of over a hundred houses. Train services were disrupted due to fallen trees on railway tracks in several locations. Ten people were injured in various accidents involving trees falling on vehicles. Power supply was disrupted in several areas, including the state capital, due to fallen trees during the rain. The electricity department suffered losses worth crores, with two thousand high-tension poles and sixteen thousand low-tension poles damaged. Power lines were snapped in fifty thousand locations.