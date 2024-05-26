Kerala Rain Update: IMD sounds yellow alert for 4 districts today; Check details

Kerala will continue to receive heavy rainfall in the coming hours and the IMD has issued a yellow alert in four districts including Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam on Sunday (May 26).

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is expected to experience heavy rainfall until Wednesday due to a low-pressure area forming over the southeast Arabian Sea. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for four districts—Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam—on Sunday (May 26). According to the IMD forecast, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 Kmph are likely to occur at one or two places in the state on Sunday.

Yellow alert in districts:

May 26 - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam

May 27 - Alappuzha, Ernakulam

May 28 - Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur

May 29 - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki

A yellow alert indicates rainfall ranging from 64.5mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

Continued heavy showers have disrupted normal life in Kerala, leading to damaged houses and waterlogged roads causing traffic interruptions. Low-lying areas in districts like Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Thiruvananthapuram have experienced flooding, inundating numerous houses and shops. Currently, over 230 individuals have been relocated to relief camps across various districts. Tragically, nearly 13 people have lost their lives in rain-related accidents.

Disaster management organizations are bracing for the impact of the powerful cyclonic storm Remal, which is swiftly approaching the coasts of Bangladesh and West Bengal. Landfall is expected to occur on Sunday at midnight, accompanied by winds of 110–120 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 135 kmph. The Meteorological Office has issued a warning for very high rainfall on May 26–27 in the coastal regions of north Odisha and West Bengal.



