    Kerala Rain Update: IMD sounds orange alert in 4 districts; Holiday for schools in 5 districts today

    Due to heavy rain predictions, schools and educational institutions in various districts of Kerala, including Kannur, Wayanad, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Idukki, and Malappuram, will remain closed or partially closed on Friday (July 19).

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 19, 2024, 8:15 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings for Kerala, anticipating intense rainfall on Friday (July 19). Orange alerts, indicating extremely heavy rainfall (6-20 cm), have been issued for Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Kasaragod districts. Yellow alerts, signifying heavy rainfall (6-11 cm), have been issued for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram. The state is expected to experience persistent heavy rain and strong winds due to a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal.

    Due to the IMD's forecast of heavy rainfall in Kerala, schools in five districts - Kannur, Wayanad, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, and Palakkad - will remain closed on Friday, July 19. In addition, all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Kannur, Wayanad, and Palakkad will observe a holiday. However, colleges in Kozhikode and Kasaragod will operate as usual. Meanwhile, public and university examinations in Kannur and Palakkad will proceed as scheduled.

    In Idukki and Malappuram districts, authorities have declared a partial holiday for educational institutions due to adverse weather conditions. Specifically, all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Devikulam taluk and Chinnakkanal panchayat of Idukki will remain closed today. Meanwhile, in Malappuram, all educational institutions except professional colleges in Kondotty and Areekode sub-districts will observe a holiday.

