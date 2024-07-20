Kerala Rain Update: Holiday for educational institutions in Wayanad today; Orange alert in 4 districts

Kerala is bracing for heavy rainfall and strong winds. An orange alert has been issued for four northern districts on Saturday (July 20), with predictions of 7-11 cm rainfall and winds gusting up to 50 kmph on July 20 and 21.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the northern districts of Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. Heavy rainfall, ranging from 7cm to 11cm in 24 hours, is expected at isolated places in Kerala on July 20 and 21. Additionally, strong winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, are likely to prevail over isolated places in Kerala on Saturday.

Due to heavy rain, a holiday has been declared for educational institutions in Wayanad district on Saturday. This includes professional colleges, as stated by the district collector in a press release.

Kerala was expected to receive 150 mm of rainfall from July 13 to 19, but the state recorded 315.5 mm, a 110 percent increase. Kannur experienced the highest surge, with 171 percent more rain than average. Kozhikode saw a 132 percent increase, Mahe recorded 160 percent more, and Wayanad had a 95 percent increase in rainfall.



