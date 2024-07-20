Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    breaking news image
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Rain Update: Holiday for educational institutions in Wayanad today; Orange alert in 4 districts

    Kerala is bracing for heavy rainfall and strong winds. An orange alert has been issued for four northern districts on Saturday (July 20), with predictions of 7-11 cm rainfall and winds gusting up to 50 kmph on July 20 and 21.

    Kerala Rain Update: Holiday for educational institutions in Wayanad today july 20 2024; Orange alert in 4 districts anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 20, 2024, 8:27 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the northern districts of Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. Heavy rainfall, ranging from 7cm to 11cm in 24 hours, is expected at isolated places in Kerala on July 20 and 21. Additionally, strong winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, are likely to prevail over isolated places in Kerala on Saturday.

    Due to heavy rain, a holiday has been declared for educational institutions in Wayanad district on Saturday. This includes professional colleges, as stated by the district collector in a press release.

    Kerala was expected to receive 150 mm of rainfall from July 13 to 19, but the state recorded 315.5 mm, a 110 percent increase. Kannur experienced the highest surge, with 171 percent more rain than average. Kozhikode saw a 132 percent increase, Mahe recorded 160 percent more, and Wayanad had a 95 percent increase in rainfall.
     

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2024, 8:27 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Health worker accused of molesting patient at Kozhikode district hospital; case registered anr

    Kerala: Health worker accused of molesting patient at Kozhikode district hospital; case registered

    Kerala: H1N1 claims life of 4-year-old boy in Ernakulam anr

    Kerala: H1N1 claims life of 4-year-old boy in Ernakulam

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-389 July 19 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-389 July 19 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Cyber fraud cases on rise in Thiruvananthapuram; Residents lose Rs 35 crore in 6 months anr

    Kerala: Cyber fraud cases on rise in Thiruvananthapuram; Residents lose Rs 35 crore in 6 months

    Karnataka: Lorry driver from Kerala feared missing in landslide in Shirur national highway anr

    Landslide at Karnataka NH 66: Malayali driver yet to be found 4 days since incident

    Recent Stories

    Bangladesh violence: Curfew imposed, military deployed as death toll updates; Check details anr

    Bangladesh violence: Curfew imposed, military deployed as death toll reaches 105; Check details

    Numerology Prediction for July 20, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for July 20, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check you daily horoscope: July 20, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check you daily horoscope: July 20, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Are you a workaholic? Working for more than 55 hours per week can increase 35% higher risk of a stroke RBA

    Are you a workaholic? Working for more than 55 hours per week can increase 35% higher risk of a stroke

    World Chess Day 2024: 7 famous Indian players ATG

    World Chess Day 2024: 7 famous Indian players

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon