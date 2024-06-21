Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Rain: IMD predicts heavy rainfall today, sounds orange alert in 3 districts; Check

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala and an orange alert has been sounded in three districts including Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur on Friday (June 21). 

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 21, 2024, 8:28 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the state on Friday (June 21). The weather department has sounded an orange alert in three districts of the state including Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur. A yellow alert has also been sounded in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad and Kasaragod districts today. 

    An orange alert has been issued for five districts from Malappuram to Kasaragod on Saturday and six districts from Palakkad to Kasaragod on Sunday.

    After a short break, the southwest monsoon became active again in the State, bringing rain to most areas on Wednesday. Additionally, a heavy spell of rain is anticipated to hit central and northern Kerala this weekend, driven by intensified trade winds.

    A cyclonic circulation is present over coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighboring Telangana at an altitude of 5.8 km above sea level. Additionally, strong westerly and southwesterly winds are expected to prevail over Kerala and the Lakshadweep region starting June 21. As a result, widespread rainfall, including heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy downpours, is highly likely in isolated areas of Kerala on Sunday.

    Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram Airport registered the highest rainfall of 8 cm in the last 24 hours, ending at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, with Kollam following at 7 cm.

    In anticipation of heavy rainfall and strong winds, the State government has requested the pre-deployment of nine National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams. These teams, equipped with flood rescue, collapsed structure search and rescue, and communication gear, will be stationed across key districts.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2024, 8:28 AM IST
