    Kerala: Professor stabbed at NIT Calicut campus; accused arrested

    A professor at the NIT Calicut was stabbed on Friday (March 01). The Kunnamangalam police arrested the accused and is being interrogated in detail for information.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 2:37 PM IST

    Kozhikode: A professor working at NIT Calicut was stabbed on Friday afternoon at Mukkam, Kozhikode. Jayachandran, professor of civil engineering at NIT, was stabbed by Vinod, a native of Salem, Tamil Nadu. After the incident, the accused Vinod Kumar was taken into custody by the Kunnamangalam police. The police said that Vinod Kumar is not a student of NIT and they are trying to collect more information.

    The professor was attacked near the library of the NIT campus. Soon he was rushed to the KMCT hospital.

    Meanwhile, the arrested accused is telling contradictory things to the police. He initially said that the two were classmates at IIT Delhi. However, he later changed the statement.

    The police are investigating the reason for the attack and other information about the arrival of the accused on the NIT campus. The police are currently interrogating him further.

    (More details awaited...)

