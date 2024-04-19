Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Polling officers suspended after CPI(M) leader casts vote for elderly woman in Kasaragod

    Kannur District Collector Arun K Vijayan has suspended the Special Polling Officer, Polling Assistant Micro Observer, Special Police Officer, and Videographer present during the incident.

    Kerala: Polling officers suspended after CPI(M) leader casts vote for elderly woman in Kasaragod rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

    Kasaragod: A complaint has been filed against the CPM leader who registered the vote of a 92-year-old woman in Kalliasseri of Kasaragod constituency. The incident happened when a 92-year-old was trying to vote in the home voting system. At the same time, Ganan, a former branch secretary and booth agent of Kalliasseri, voted on behalf of the old woman. The CCTV footage of the incident was released.

    To ensure inclusion and participation in the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission has implemented home voting facilities for people aged 85 and up, as well as voters with a 40% disability or higher. The polling locations will also provide volunteers, wheelchairs, and transportation to help eligible voters vote. With this impending electoral process, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will be in effect nationwide until the election results are officially declared.

    The action was taken against the polling officials at the time of the incident. Kannur District Collector Arun K Vijayan has suspended the Special Polling Officer, Polling Assistant Micro Observer, Special Police Officer, and Videographer.

    Kalliasseri Upavaranadhikari has officially complained to the Kannapuram Police Station through the City Police Commissioner, requesting that criminal action be taken against the person who violated the law and the election team.


     

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 11:22 AM IST
