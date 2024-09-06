Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Politics delaying construction of Colonel Niranjan's memorial?

    After a hunger strike by a Karimpuzha panchayat member in Palakkad, an all-party meeting was held to discuss the removal of flagpoles obstructing the construction of a memorial for Lt. Colonel Niranjan Kumar. The panchayat allocated Rs 23 lakhs from the Plan Fund for the project to honour the martyred soldier.
     

    Kerala: Politics delaying construction of Colonel Niranjan's memorial in Palakkad? anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 10:34 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

    Palakkad: A panchayat member has accused both the CPM and BJP of blocking the construction of a memorial for a fallen soldier. K. Rajitha, a member of the Karimpuzha Grama Panchayat in Palakkad, has initiated a hunger strike to protest against those obstructing the creation of Lt. Colonel Niranjan's memorial.

    Kerala: Woman accuses former Malappuram SP and SHO of sexual assault; Ex-SP calls allegations a conspiracy

    A comprehensive plan was prepared by the panchayat to honour Lt. Colonel Niranjan Kumar, who was killed in the Pathankot terror attack. The project includes the construction of a statue, interlocking on both sides of the road, installation of railings, and the creation of a modern bus stop. An amount of Rs 23 lakh was allocated from the plan fund for this purpose. It was agreed to remove all political party flagpoles from the site before starting the work. 

    While the Congress and Muslim League complied and removed their flagpoles, both the CPM and BJP refused to remove the poles placed at the memorial site, citing opposition to the move.

    Following the hunger strike by the panchayat member, an all-party meeting was held again yesterday. In the meeting, both the CPM and BJP reiterated their stance that the memorial could be constructed without removing the flagpoles (Kodimaram). However, the panchayat has now decided to directly remove the illegal flagpoles from the public space based on a court order and proceed with the construction of the memorial.

    On January 3rd, 2016, Niranjan, a seasoned bomb disposal expert, tragically lost his life while attempting to neutralize a grenade at the Pathankot airbase, which was under attack by terrorists.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-396 September 06 2024: Check todays winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-396 September 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Woman accuses former Malappuram SP Sujith Das and SHO of sexual assault; Ex-SP calls allegations a conspiracy anr

    Kerala: Woman accuses former Malappuram SP and SHO of sexual assault; Ex-SP calls allegations a conspiracy

    Kerala: Woman's complaints about threats help bust organ trafficking racket; 3 arrested anr

    Kerala: Woman's complaints about threats help bust organ trafficking racket; 3 arrested

    Onam 2024: Kerala's 10-day Onam celebrations kick-off with Atham anr

    Kerala's 10-day Onam celebrations kick-off with Atham

    Kerala: Vineeth Sreenivasan backs Nivin Pauly, calls sexual assault allegations 'false' dmn

    Kerala: Vineeth Sreenivasan backs Nivin Pauly, calls sexual assault allegations 'false'

    Recent Stories

    Hina Khan diagnosed with Mucositis, says 'side effect of chemo'; actress is undergoing Breast Cancer treatment RBA

    Hina Khan diagnosed with Mucositis, says 'side effect of chemo'; actress is undergoing Breast Cancer treatment

    I could have died...', Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta faces harassment at RG Kar protest ATG

    'I could have died...', Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta faces harassment at RG Kar protest

    Eggs to Milk: 6 foods that makes hair stronger naturally ATG

    Eggs to Milk: 6 foods that makes hair stronger naturally

    Karnataka Reckless bike stunt claims four lives in Vijayapura; FIR filed vkp

    Karnataka: Reckless bike stunt claims four lives in Vijayapura; FIR filed

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Trinetra Ganesh Temple's history, significance ATG

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Trinetra Ganesh Temple's history, significance

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon