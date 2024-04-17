Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Police inspector accused in sexual assault case found hanging in Kochi

    He has been accused of torturing a doctor by pretending to be her friend and promising marriage.  The investigation was overseen by the Nedumangad Circle Inspector.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 17, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

    Kochi: A police inspector, accused in the sexual assault case, was found hanging in a tree near Ambedkar Stadium in Kochi. Saiju, a native of Nedumangad was found dead.

    The High Court had quashed the bail granted by submitting forged documents in the rape case. He was found dead, while the crime branch was trying to arrest him. A woman doctor and another young woman filed a complaint against Saiju for harassment. He has been accused of torturing a doctor by pretending to be her friend and promising marriage. 

    A court has found that Saiju falsified the police general diary register to obtain bail in a case, leading to the cancellation of his bail. The investigation was overseen by the Nedumangad Circle Inspector. He had previously faced a complaint of harassment.

