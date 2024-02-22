Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Police failed to take action against man who flashed nudity, says woman doctor in Thiruvananthapuram

    The police have not yet any action against the man who flashed nudity at a woman doctor during an online treatment in Thiruvananthapuram. Thampanoor police registered an FIR after 10 days on the doctor's complaint.

    Thiruvananthapuram: The police have not yet any action against the man who flashed nudity at a woman doctor during an online treatment in Thiruvananthapuram. The incident took place while examining the e-Sanjeevani portal. Thampanoor police registered an FIR after 10 days on the doctor's complaint. However, despite having clear information about the accused, the police are showing complacency, the doctor told Asianet News.

    The doctor said " It was my night duty on January 25. The call came around 11:53 pm. The boy addressed himself as Rahul Kumar from Madhya Pradesh and he was around 25 years old. At first, there was no audio and video connected. Later I saw his face. I repeatedly asked about the reason for the consultation, however there was no reply. I texted him in the chat box "I can't see you". After this, he lowered the camera and started masturbating. I filed the complaint the next day. The FIR was filed after 10 days".

    The Thampanoor police registered the case and transferred it to Kazhakkottam police citing technical reasons. Meanwhile, the accused's parents approached the doctor with a demand to withdraw the case. The doctor said that the accused's father said that a similar case had been registered in 2022 and that case was ongoing. 

    The name of the accused while registering for the treatment was revealed to be fake. The accused is a PG Student. The doctor said that the police explain that the accused is absconding and they are trying to find him.

