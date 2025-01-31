Kerala: POCSO case survivor succumbs to injuries after assault by male friend in Chottanikkara

A 19-year-old girl in Chottanikkara, who was a survivor under the POCSO Act, tragically died after being assaulted by her male friend, Anoop. The victim was undergoing treatment for severe injuries at a private hospital in Kochi when she passed away.

First Published Jan 31, 2025, 2:56 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Ernakulam: In Chottanikkara, the 20-year-old woman, who was a survivor of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, died after a brutal attack by her male friend. The young woman had been undergoing critical treatment at a private hospital in Kochi when she passed away.

Kerala: 20-year-old woman in critical condition after rape and assault at home in Kochi; boyfriend in custody

The accused, Anoop, had reportedly assaulted the girl viciously, following an instance of sexual harassment. According to his statement to the police, Anoop struck her on the head with a wooden rod and suffocated her. He was reportedly upset that his female friend had been speaking to other friends on the phone. 

On Saturday night, after being unable to reach her by phone, Anoop showed up at her house in the middle of the night. Upon opening the door, he immediately began questioning her about who she was speaking to, followed by an assault. He slapped her, pushed her, and then forcibly attempted to engage in sexual relations. After she resisted, he beat her again and hit her with a nearby wooden rod, as per the statement he gave to the police.

Anoop's statement later revealed that the girl had attempted to hang herself using a scarf. However, Anoop reportedly cut the scarf and then tightened it around the girl's neck, as per the police. He believed she was dead and fled the scene, according to the police.

