Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address election campaign programs today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi will conduct election campaigns in the state today. PM Modi will address a public meeting in the Alathur and Kattakkada constituencies. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will conduct a road show in Wayanad.

    Kerala: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address election campaign programs in state today rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 8:31 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kerala for the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) electoral campaign on Sunday ( April 14). During his visit, PM Modi will take part in two important activities aimed at increasing support for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. This is the seventh time, Modi is visiting this year.

    The first public program and roadshow will be held at Kunnamkulam, Alathur Constituency in Thrissur. He will extend his support to NDA candidates Suresh Gopi and TN Sarasu. Following this, PM Modi will reach Kattakkada in Thiruvananthapuram district. 

    PM Modi will campaign for NDA candidates Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V Muraleedharan from Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal constituencies respectively. Later, PM Modi will reach Tamil Nadu at Tirunelveli around 4:15 pm. The party's assembly leader Nainar Nagendran is the candidate in Tirunelveli, the constituency where the BJP has the highest probability of winning in the state.

    Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Wayanad today for the second phase of his election campaign. He will arrive by helicopter at the Nilgiri Arts and Science College at 9:30 am. His schedule includes road shows in Sulthan Bathery, Mananthavady, Vellamunda, and Padinjarathara. Later, he will meet with the Bishop of Mananthavady. Later in the evening, he will attend a United Democratic Front (UDF) rally in Kozhikode.

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2024, 9:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Woman hacks husband to death in Pathanamthitta rkn

    Kerala: Woman hacks husband to death in Pathanamthitta

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Actress Shobana campaigns for NDA's Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Actress Shobana campaigns for NDA's Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-647 April 14 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-647 April 14 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Jilted lover sets woman on fire; Charred body recovered from Palakkad anr

    Kerala: Jilted lover sets woman on fire; Charred body recovered from Palakkad

    Kerala: Devotees throng Guruvayur temple to have first darshans of Lord Krishna on Vishu anr

    Kerala: Devotees throng Guruvayur temple to have first darshans of Lord Krishna on Vishu

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Woman hacks husband to death in Pathanamthitta rkn

    Kerala: Woman hacks husband to death in Pathanamthitta

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jinto named house captain for sixth week rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jinto named house captain for sixth week

    Will allow Indian officials to meet 17 crew at seized ship soon: Iran affter S Jaishankar call AJR

    'Will allow Indian officials to meet 17 crew at seized ship soon': Iran affter S Jaishankar's call

    Karnataka CM slams HD Kumaraswamy over remarks on women in guarantee schemes, questions his stance vkp

    Karnataka CM slams HD Kumaraswamy over remarks on women in guarantee schemes, questions his stance

    Why Salman Khan stays in Galaxy Apartments despite earning in crores? RKK

    Why Salman Khan stays in Galaxy Apartments despite earning in crores?

    Recent Videos

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon