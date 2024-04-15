Kerala: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address election campaign programs today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi will conduct election campaigns in the state today. PM Modi will address a public meeting in the Alathur and Kattakkada constituencies. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will conduct a road show in Wayanad.

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kerala for the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) electoral campaign on Sunday ( April 14). During his visit, PM Modi will take part in two important activities aimed at increasing support for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. This is the seventh time, Modi is visiting this year.

The first public program and roadshow will be held at Kunnamkulam, Alathur Constituency in Thrissur. He will extend his support to NDA candidates Suresh Gopi and TN Sarasu. Following this, PM Modi will reach Kattakkada in Thiruvananthapuram district.

PM Modi will campaign for NDA candidates Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V Muraleedharan from Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal constituencies respectively. Later, PM Modi will reach Tamil Nadu at Tirunelveli around 4:15 pm. The party's assembly leader Nainar Nagendran is the candidate in Tirunelveli, the constituency where the BJP has the highest probability of winning in the state.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Wayanad today for the second phase of his election campaign. He will arrive by helicopter at the Nilgiri Arts and Science College at 9:30 am. His schedule includes road shows in Sulthan Bathery, Mananthavady, Vellamunda, and Padinjarathara. Later, he will meet with the Bishop of Mananthavady. Later in the evening, he will attend a United Democratic Front (UDF) rally in Kozhikode.