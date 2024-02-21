Kerala: Plus Two model exam question paper leaked on WhatsApp in Kozhikode; probe begins

The Higher secondary model exam question papers were leaked on WhatsApp in Kozhikode's Vadakara. The Director of Public Education has been directed to conduct a departmental inquiry into the matter.

Thiruvananthapuram: The higher secondary model exam question papers were leaked on WhatsApp in Kozhikode's Vadakara. Minister for General Education and Labour V. Sivankutty has ordered an inquiry into the Higher Secondary Model Examination question paper leak in Kozhikode. The Director of Public Education has been directed to conduct a departmental inquiry. The Director of Public Education has also complained with the Director General of Police (DGP).

The Higher Secondary Department will hand over the packet containing the question paper to the principal. Minister V. Sivankutty stated that the public education department is taking the investigation very seriously.

The incident happened in Vadakara in Kozhikode district last day. The model exam question papers for English subjects were leaked. The students received the question paper via WhatsApp. The investigation revealed that the students received the question papers two hours before their exam, which was to be held at 9:30 am.

The image of the printed question paper is captured on the mobile device and circulated via WhatsApp. The question papers were delivered to the school in a sealed envelope a week ago. Meanwhile, the education department has started an investigation into this matter.