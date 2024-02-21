Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Plus Two model exam question paper leaked on WhatsApp in Kozhikode; probe begins

    The Higher secondary model exam question papers were leaked on WhatsApp in Kozhikode's Vadakara. The Director of Public Education has been directed to conduct a departmental inquiry into the matter.

    Kerala: Plus Two model exam question paper leaked on WhatsApp in Kozhikode; probe begins rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 4:31 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The higher secondary model exam question papers were leaked on WhatsApp in Kozhikode's Vadakara. Minister for General Education and Labour V. Sivankutty has ordered an inquiry into the Higher Secondary Model Examination question paper leak in Kozhikode. The Director of Public Education has been directed to conduct a departmental inquiry. The Director of Public Education has also complained with the Director General of Police (DGP).

    The Higher Secondary Department will hand over the packet containing the question paper to the principal. Minister V. Sivankutty stated that the public education department is taking the investigation very seriously.

    The incident happened in Vadakara in Kozhikode district last day. The model exam question papers for English subjects were leaked. The students received the question paper via WhatsApp. The investigation revealed that the students received the question papers two hours before their exam, which was to be held at 9:30 am. 

    The image of the printed question paper is captured on the mobile device and circulated via WhatsApp. The question papers were delivered to the school in a sealed envelope a week ago. Meanwhile, the education department has started an investigation into this matter.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 4:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Report slams Higher Education Minister R Bindu for chairing Senate meet in Chancellors absence anr

    Kerala: Report slams Higher Education Minister R Bindu for chairing Senate meet in Chancellor's absence

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan to address Nava Kerala Sthree Sadas in Kochi on Thursday rkn

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan to address Nava Kerala Sthree Sadas in Kochi on Thursday

    Setback for actor Dileep; Kerala HC directs handover of memory card inquiry report copy to actress anr

    Setback for actor Dileep; Kerala HC directs handover of memory card inquiry report copy to actress

    Kerala: Residents in Alappuzha struggle as drinking water kiosks remain non-operational rkn

    Kerala: Residents in Alappuzha struggle as drinking water kiosks remain non-operational

    Tragic! Woman and newborn lose lives after home delivery in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Tragic! Woman and newborn lose lives after delivery at home using acupuncture in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Stories

    Parental Pockets Squeezed: China earns title of most expensive nation for raising children, Here's Why avv

    Parental Pockets Squeezed: China earns title of most expensive nation for raising children, Here's Why

    Tim David's heroics secure thrilling last-ball victory for Australia in T20 clash against New Zealand osf

    Tim David's heroics secure thrilling last-ball victory for Australia in T20 clash against New Zealand

    Kerala: Report slams Higher Education Minister R Bindu for chairing Senate meet in Chancellors absence anr

    Kerala: Report slams Higher Education Minister R Bindu for chairing Senate meet in Chancellor's absence

    Israeli Economy Takes a Severe Hit: GDP plummets nearly 20% amidst escalating conflict in Gaza avv

    Israeli Economy Takes a Severe Hit: GDP plummets nearly 20% amidst escalating conflict in Gaza

    Karnataka government launches virtual hearing for 'Drunk and Drive' cases

    Karnataka government launches virtual hearing for 'Drunk and Drive' cases

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon