    Kerala plans to become host for international conferences, says tourism minister P.A Muhammad Riyas

    Tourism Minister P.A. Muhammad Riyas underscored Kerala's suitability as a prime location for global conferences, given its picturesque hill stations, pristine beaches, and serene backwater destinations. The minister added that the Responsible Tourism implemented in Kerala has won many recognitions globally.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 17, 2024, 1:54 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In a bid to transform Kerala into a soft power hub, Tourism Public Works Minister PA Muhammad Riyas announced plans to enhance the state's appeal as an ideal venue for global conferences. He was inaugurating the two-day annual conference of the Soft Power Club, a leading global organization led by the former Deputy Prime Minister of Italy, Francesco Rutelli, at Technopark.

    He highlighted the state's breathtaking landscapes, diverse history, and vibrant cultural heritage as key assets. Minister Riyas underscored Kerala's suitability as a prime location for global conferences, given its picturesque hill stations, pristine beaches, and serene backwater destinations. He emphasized the importance of harnessing tourism as a potent element of soft power, stressing the need for sustainable development by leveraging these resources effectively. 

    Kerala has maximized its soft power potential. The minister said that sustainability and integrity are the basic principles of Kerala tourism. The minister added that the Responsible Tourism implemented in Kerala has won many recognitions globally.

    During his presentation on India at the Soft Power Club conference, G20 Amitabh Kant emphasized India's unique approach to showcasing its cultural heritage through a combination of soft power and hard power activities. Francisco Rutelli, introducing the Soft Power Club, underscored the importance of international cooperation in addressing strategic challenges. 

    Introducing the Soft Power Club, Francesco Rutelli said that the value of international cooperation is relevant when dealing with strategic issues in difficult situations. Rutelli said that soft power is a means of growth in terms of reputation, competitiveness, and economic growth formation and the soft power club conference will discuss the possibilities of survival in the changing international scenario. India's soft power is globally relevant and attractive. He said that Kerala is a great opportunity to understand and promote the infinite potential of the country as the venue of the conference.

    The Soft Power Club conference saw the participation of several notable figures including Electronics and Information Technology Secretary Dr. Ratan U Khelkar, Tourism Director PB Nooh, GTech Chairman and IBS Executive Chairman VK Mathews, Soft Power Club Member and UNESCO Liaison Office Director Anna Luisa Massot Thomson Flores, and Gambero Rosso and Accotel President Paolo Cuccia.

    The event aimed to showcase Kerala's achievements across various sectors such as tourism, hospitality, IT, local self-government systems, healthcare, Kudumbashree (a women empowerment initiative), as well as its geographical features, historical and heritage sites, vibrant arts and culture scene, and commitment to media freedom.

    Approximately 30 members of the Soft Power Club, comprising high-level officials, intellectuals from international organizations, analysts, and experts in diverse fields including business, science, art, digital technologies, and climate, participated in the conference.

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2024, 1:54 PM IST
