    Kerala: PhD student found dead inside Central University campus in Kasaragod

    The incident unfolded in the common washroom of the college hostel this morning. The Bekal police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 2, 2024, 3:20 PM IST

    Kasaragod: A PhD student was found dead inside the Central University of Kerala campus in Kasaragod today. The deceased Ruby Patel(27), a native of Bihar was a PhD student in the Hindi department. The police initially concluded as a suicide case. The body has been transferred to Kanhangad District Hospital Mortuary. Further examination through inquest proceedings and a post-mortem will be done.

    The incident unfolded in the common washroom of the college hostel this morning. The classmates called Ruby who went to the washroom. When Ruby failed to respond, the classmates intervened and found her hanging inside.

    She was rushed to the hospital, however her life could not be saved. The Bekal police have initiated an investigation into the matter. In February, Ghaziabad native MD student Nitesh Yadav also hanged himself on the campus.

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2024, 3:20 PM IST
