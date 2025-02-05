Kerala: Pathanamthitta police assault on civilians sparks action; SI transferred, further probe on

Disciplinary action has been initiated against police officers involved in the unprovoked assault on a group, including a couple, in Pathanamthitta. SI S. Jinu has been transferred, and further action will be decided by the DIG.

Kerala: Pathanamthitta police assault on civilians sparks action; SI transferred, further probe on anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 2:53 PM IST

Pathanamthitta: Disciplinary action has been initiated against police officers involved in the unprovoked assault on a group, including a couple, in Pathanamthitta. Sub-Inspector (SI) S. Jinu has been transferred to the SP office, and further action will be determined by the DIG. A detailed report has been submitted by the District Police Chief to the DIG.

The incident occurred around 11 PM at Aban Junction in Pathanamthitta. A group of 20 people from Kottayam, returning from a wedding function, had stopped their vehicle by the roadside to rest. While some of them stood outside, SI Jinu and his team arrived at the scene and launched a sudden lathi charge without any provocation.

Among those injured in the police assault were Sithara from Mundakayam, her husband Sreejith, and their relative Shijin. Others who were outside the vehicle also sustained injuries. After the attack, the police team quickly left the spot. The injured later sought treatment at the general hospital using their own vehicle.

According to the official explanation, the police arrived at the scene following reports of a disturbance outside a bar. However, senior officers have no clear answer as to why the police resorted to assaulting people without identifying those actually responsible for the commotion. Based on statements from the injured victims, a case has been registered against the SI and other police officers involved in the incident.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR 101 Results february 05 2025 first prize rs 20 crores winning ticket anr

Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR 101 Results TODAY: Here's the 1st prize winner of Rs 20 crores

Kerala: Trangender accuses NCP leader of sexual assault at lodge in Malappuram mannarkkad; probe underway anr

Kerala: Trangender accuses NCP leader of sexual assault at lodge in Malappuram; probe underway

Kerala SHOCKER! Woman jumps for Kozhikode hotel to escape rape attempt, owner arrested; Hunt on for 2 others vkp

Kerala SHOCKER! Woman jumps for Kozhikode hotel to escape rape attempt, owner arrested; Hunt on for 2 others

Kerala ambulance lorry crash in kollam kottarakkara claims two lives injures seven anr

Kerala: Ambulance-lorry crash in Kottarakkara claims two lives, injures seven

Over 50 injured, including school children, as bus overturns in Kerala's Kozhikode dmn

Over 50 injured, including school children, as bus overturns in Kerala's Kozhikode

Recent Stories

Share Market UPDATE: 10 gaining stocks that jumped over 10 percent TODAY ATG

Share Market UPDATE: 10 gaining stocks that jumped over 10 percent

Tirupati temple management crackdown on 18 employees over non-Hindu religious participation ddr

Tirupati temple management crackdown on 18 employees over non-Hindu religious participation

PHOTOS Inside Abhishek Bachchan's Dubai house ATG

(PHOTOS) Inside Abhishek Bachchan's Dubai house

Recipe Know how to make wedding Moong Dal Halwa at home RBA

Recipe: Know how to make wedding Moong Dal Halwa at home

Step-by-Step Process to Apply for a Used Car Loan Online

Step-by-Step Process to Apply for a Used Car Loan Online

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon