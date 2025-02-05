Kerala: Pathanamthitta police assault on civilians sparks action; SI transferred, further probe on

Disciplinary action has been initiated against police officers involved in the unprovoked assault on a group, including a couple, in Pathanamthitta. SI S. Jinu has been transferred, and further action will be decided by the DIG.

Pathanamthitta: Disciplinary action has been initiated against police officers involved in the unprovoked assault on a group, including a couple, in Pathanamthitta. Sub-Inspector (SI) S. Jinu has been transferred to the SP office, and further action will be determined by the DIG. A detailed report has been submitted by the District Police Chief to the DIG.

The incident occurred around 11 PM at Aban Junction in Pathanamthitta. A group of 20 people from Kottayam, returning from a wedding function, had stopped their vehicle by the roadside to rest. While some of them stood outside, SI Jinu and his team arrived at the scene and launched a sudden lathi charge without any provocation.

Among those injured in the police assault were Sithara from Mundakayam, her husband Sreejith, and their relative Shijin. Others who were outside the vehicle also sustained injuries. After the attack, the police team quickly left the spot. The injured later sought treatment at the general hospital using their own vehicle.

According to the official explanation, the police arrived at the scene following reports of a disturbance outside a bar. However, senior officers have no clear answer as to why the police resorted to assaulting people without identifying those actually responsible for the commotion. Based on statements from the injured victims, a case has been registered against the SI and other police officers involved in the incident.

