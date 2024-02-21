Kerala: Over 30 Law College students protest, threaten suicide citing management irregularities in Thodupuzha

The students of Thodupuzha Cooperative Law College staged a protest against the irregularities by the management on Tuesday (Feb 20). Over 30 students also threatened to commit suicide if the issues were not resolved.

Idukki: The protest of students who threatened to commit suicide at Thodupuzha Cooperative Law College ended at midnight on Wednesday (Feb 21) citing irregularities by the management. The strike was called off with the assurance that an impartial committee would look into the students' grievances. The solution was made after a discussion with the sub-collector.

The strike started at 4 pm on Tuesday (Feb 20) and lasted for seven hours. The demands of the students included the resignation of the principal, nullifying the marks awarded to only one child undeservedly and withdrawing the expulsion of the students who protested for this demand and look into the ragging complaints. The management assured that they would do everything except the resignation of the principal.

However, the students stood firm in their demand that the principal should resign and over 30 students climbed three floors threatening to commit mass suicide. From DySP to Tehsildar tried to resolve this, however, could not yield results. Finally, MP Dean Kuriakos and Sub-Collector Arun S Nair came and discussed with the children at around 10 pm.

A discussion resulted in the dissolution of the college's current governing body and the introduction of administrative rules. The students are assured that any anomalies by the management and instructors will be looked into by the college's administration.