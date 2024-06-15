Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Only 2 out of 12 smart roads completed in Thiruvananthapuram; PWD minister's promise falls short

    The promise by Public Works Minister Muhammad Riyas to complete construction on 12 smart roads in Thiruvananthapuram by June 15 has largely gone unfulfilled. As of now, only 2 out of the 12 designated roads have been finished, leaving many areas still under construction.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 15, 2024, 1:19 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Public Works Minister's promise to complete the construction of smart roads in the capital city has not been fulfilled. Minister Muhammad Riyas had assured that the work on smart roads would finish by June 15. However, as of today, the construction of smart roads in Thiruvananthapuram remains incomplete. Most of the city's roads are still under construction, with work only halfway done. Numerous large potholes left from the roadwork have yet to be filled. It appears that full traffic on these roads will be delayed significantly longer than anticipated.

    Road construction projects on Attakkulangara - Killipalam Road, Attakkulangara to Chala Market Road, and MG Radhakrishnan Road are currently ongoing. The section of Vanchiyoor General Hospital Road from Vanchiyoor Court remains unfinished. On other roads, only the initial phase of tarring has been completed. The delay in completing these projects within the stipulated timeframe is causing increased inconvenience to the public.

    The Over Bridge - Uppidamoodu, General Hospital Junction - Part of Vanchiyoor Road, and Thycaud Shasta Temple Road are currently impassable even for pedestrians. Additionally, road construction at Mettukada Junction led to a burst in the water authority's pipe, disrupting water supply and causing traffic congestion as water flowed onto the road.
     

