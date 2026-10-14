A 32-year-old Malayali nurse working in Riyadh went missing at the Jeddah airport. She sent a quick voice note saying that officials stopped her, and nobody has heard from her since then. Her family is now asking the Indian Embassy and social workers for help.

Riyadh: A 32-year-old woman from Wayanad went missing at the Jeddah airport during her transit. Philomina works as a nurse in Riyadh. She is the daughter of Ravi and Selvi. Her family lives at Anand Nivas in Ayyankolli, near Sultan Bathery on the Nilgiri district border.

Philomina works at the King Fahad Hospital in Riyadh. She has been working there for the last three years. She finished her annual leave and took a flight from Bengaluru to Jeddah on the 10th of this month. She planned to catch a connecting flight from Jeddah to Riyadh.

Philomina landed in Jeddah and sent a quick voice note around 8:30 PM. She sent this message to her father Ravi and her husband John. She told them that airport officials detained her. She also said they took her luggage and asked for her phone. Her family members say they cannot reach her at all after that message. They have absolutely no news about her.

The family called the hospital management and her colleagues in Riyadh. The hospital staff told them that Philomina never reached her workplace. Her family is extremely worried right now. They hope they can find her if they figure out what exactly happened at the Jeddah airport. They informed the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, the Jeddah Consulate, and local social workers about this issue. Social workers are currently looking into all possibilities, including any legal troubles she might be facing.