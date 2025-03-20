user
Kerala CM's Iftar feast: Opposition leader VD Satheesan joins with smiles, handshake; Netizens react

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Iftar dinner witnessed prominent figures like actor Asif Ali and music director Ramesh Narayanan reconciling warmly after a past controversy. The event also featured V.D. Satheesan and other leaders, sparking discussions on social media about political unity.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 7:22 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Members from various sectors and political parties attended the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Iftar gathering on Wednesday. However, what has caught social media’s attention are the moments where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan are seen smiling and shaking hands, setting aside their political differences. 

The photograph capturing this scene was also shared on the Chief Minister’s official Facebook account. The post has since attracted numerous comments and reactions from the public.

One user commented under the post, “Better go and wash that hand! You shouldn't have shaken hands with him. Tomorrow he’ll blame the food, then block everything in every way.” Another sarcastic comment read, “He probably bit into an elaichi (cardamom) in the biryani. Chances are Usman will bring an emergency motion about it tomorrow!”

Many people also pointed out that even in the photo, the Chief Minister wasn’t really smiling. Someone joked, “Tomorrow there will be an emergency motion just because the CM didn’t smile.”

Another person criticized the negativity, writing, “Satheesan wasn’t dragged there; he was invited by the Chief Minister and came willingly. Why drag politics into this and post such disgusting comments?”

There were harsher comments too. One said, “All the crooks united at the Iftar party... and the party workers watching all this are fools! They’ll never question their leaders about these grand feasts or get-togethers. They’ll just stay silent like idiots.”

Several prominent personalities were in attendance, including actor Asif Ali, musician Ramesh Narayanan, Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, and Vellappally Natesan.

Interestingly, earlier this year in January, there was a major controversy surrounding an incident between actor Asif Ali and musician Ramesh Narayanan during a public event. Their interaction had sparked widespread discussions and debates. However, setting aside past differences, a new video has emerged showing both of them warmly embracing each other.

'A refreshing take...' Kerala BJP hails Shahi Tharoor's praise for PM Modi's Russia-Ukraine diplomacy

