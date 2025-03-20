Kerala

Kerala Heatwave: 7 essential tips to stay safe

Despite the onset of summer rains bringing temporary relief from the sweltering heat, Kerala continues to battle extreme summer conditions.

Image credits: Getty

Stay indoors during peak hours

Avoid going out between 10 AM and 3 PM when the sun is at its strongest.
 

Image credits: FREEPIK

Drink plenty of water

Stay hydrated! Drink water every hour, even if you don’t feel thirsty.
 

Image credits: FREEPIK

Wear Protective Clothing

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting cotton clothes to stay cool and protect your skin.
 

Image credits: Shutterstock

Use Sunscreen & Sunglasses

Use sunscreen with SPF 30+ and sunglasses to protect against harmful UV rays.
 

Image credits: AI Generated

Carry an umbrella or hat

Shield yourself from direct sunlight by using an umbrella or wide-brimmed hat.
 

Image credits: Getty

Limit Outdoor Activities

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours.
 

Image credits: Getty

Be Aware of Symptoms

Watch out for dizziness, headaches, dry skin, or rapid heartbeat. Seek medical help if needed.
 

Image credits: Getty

