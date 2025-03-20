Kerala Heatwave: 7 essential tips to stay safe

Kerala
Despite the onset of summer rains bringing temporary relief from the sweltering heat, Kerala continues to battle extreme summer conditions.
Avoid going out between 10 AM and 3 PM when the sun is at its strongest.
Stay hydrated! Drink water every hour, even if you don’t feel thirsty.
Wear light-colored, loose-fitting cotton clothes to stay cool and protect your skin.
Use sunscreen with SPF 30+ and sunglasses to protect against harmful UV rays.
Shield yourself from direct sunlight by using an umbrella or wide-brimmed hat.
Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours.
Watch out for dizziness, headaches, dry skin, or rapid heartbeat. Seek medical help if needed.
