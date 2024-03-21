Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Night restrictions imposed at NIT Calicut campus for students; Check

    The dean of the NIT has announced that the campus canteen will now close earlier than usual to ensure the health and safety of students. The notice stated that students are advised to return to their hostels by midnight to avoid suspension.

    Kerala: Night restrictions imposed at NIT Calicut campus for students; Check rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 8:39 AM IST

    Kozhikode: The authorities of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kozhikode campus have issued a notice imposing night restrictions on students in the hostel. The notice stated that the students should re-enter the hostel before 12 am and the canteen will be closed by 11 pm.

    The dean of the NIT has announced that the campus canteen will now close earlier than usual to ensure the health and safety of students. According to a recent circular, eating late at night can lead to health issues that negatively impact students' academic performance. Additionally, the dean highlighted concerns over student safety during late-night outings. The notice stated that students are advised to return to their hostels by midnight to avoid suspension.

    Meanwhile, the NIT campus has been closed after a clash following the suspension of a student who protested against drawing India's map in saffron at the Kozhikode campus last month. In connection with the Prana Pratishtha in Ayodhya, a club called Science and Spirituality, a group of students of NIT campus, prepared the map of India in saffron color on the 22nd of last month. B.Tech student Vysakh Premkumar, who protested against this with a placard saying that India is not a kingdom, was suspended for one year.  This action followed tensions on the campus last week between two groups regarding the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. 

    Kunnamangalam police in Kozhikode registered the case against Prof. Shaija A, a senior faculty member of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at NIT-Calicut. The comment came to light on the day of Martyrs' Day (Jan 30) to mark the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. 
     

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 8:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Will UDF's VK Sreekandan defeat Left again in Palakkad? anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Will UDF make LDF bite the dust again in Palakkad?

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Will UDF's Dean Kuriakose hold on to Idukki? anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Will UDF's Dean Kuriakose hold on to Idukki?

    Dr Shahana death case: Kerala HC stays further studies of Dr Ruwais; Read rkn

    Dr Shahana death case: Kerala HC stays further studies of Dr Ruwais; Read

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi, Kunhalikutty hold record for wins by biggest margin in Kerala anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi, Kunhalikutty hold record for wins by biggest margin in Kerala

    Kerala: KSEB disconnects electricity at Travancore Cements in Kottayam due to pending dues rkn

    Kerala: KSEB disconnects electricity at Travancore Cements in Kottayam due to pending dues

    Recent Stories

    Delhi building collapse: 2 dead, one injured as two-storey building collapses in Kabir Nagar AJR

    Delhi building collapse: 2 dead, one injured as two-storey building collapses in Kabir Nagar

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Karnataka former CM DV Sadananda Gowda's move still a mystery vkp

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka former CM DV Sadananda Gowda’s move still a mystery

    World Poetry Day 2024: Why is it Celebrated on March 21? Know its history and significance RBA

    World Poetry Day 2024: Why is it Celebrated on March 21? Know its history and significance

    7 forests in India for all nature lovers RBA EAI

    7 forests in India for all nature lovers

    Rani Mukherjee turns 46: 7 best movies of the actress ATG

    Rani Mukherjee turns 46: 7 best movies of the actress

    Recent Videos

    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH) snt

    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH)

    Video Icon