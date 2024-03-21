Kerala: Night restrictions imposed at NIT Calicut campus for students; Check

The dean of the NIT has announced that the campus canteen will now close earlier than usual to ensure the health and safety of students. The notice stated that students are advised to return to their hostels by midnight to avoid suspension.

Kozhikode: The authorities of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kozhikode campus have issued a notice imposing night restrictions on students in the hostel. The notice stated that the students should re-enter the hostel before 12 am and the canteen will be closed by 11 pm.

The dean of the NIT has announced that the campus canteen will now close earlier than usual to ensure the health and safety of students. According to a recent circular, eating late at night can lead to health issues that negatively impact students' academic performance. Additionally, the dean highlighted concerns over student safety during late-night outings. The notice stated that students are advised to return to their hostels by midnight to avoid suspension.

Meanwhile, the NIT campus has been closed after a clash following the suspension of a student who protested against drawing India's map in saffron at the Kozhikode campus last month. In connection with the Prana Pratishtha in Ayodhya, a club called Science and Spirituality, a group of students of NIT campus, prepared the map of India in saffron color on the 22nd of last month. B.Tech student Vysakh Premkumar, who protested against this with a placard saying that India is not a kingdom, was suspended for one year. This action followed tensions on the campus last week between two groups regarding the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Kunnamangalam police in Kozhikode registered the case against Prof. Shaija A, a senior faculty member of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at NIT-Calicut. The comment came to light on the day of Martyrs' Day (Jan 30) to mark the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

