    Kerala: NIA court to pronounce verdict against ISIS activist Riyas Aboobacker on Friday

    The NIA court in Kochi will pronounce the verdict against ISIS activist and convict Riyas Aboobacker on Friday (Feb 09) for planning suicide attacks in Kerala.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 1:24 PM IST

    Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi will pronounce the verdict against convict and terrorist Riyas Aboobacker on Friday (Feb 09). He was found guilty of planning to carry out suicide attacks in Kerala on Wednesday (Feb 07). The 33-year-old man, a native of Palakkad's Kollengode, was found guilty under sections 38 and 39 of the UAPA and 120B of the IPC. He was the sole accused in the case and was arrested by the NIA on May 15, 2018.

    The arguments of both sides in the case were completed today. The NIA argued in the court that maximum punishment should be given to the accused and that he had chalked a plan to destroy the society. However, the defense counsel argued that the age and family background of the accused should be considered and a lesser punishment should be given.

    According to the NIA, the alleged ISIS terrorist planned a similar string of explosions in Kerala and was a follower of Zahran Hashim, the mastermind of the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka. Additionally, the NIA has gathered proof against him for trying to recruit young people via social media for the terrorist organisation. This case was included in the 2016 Kasargod Islamic State (IS) module case. 

    The 18th accused in the case, Aboobacker, was arrested in May 2018 while being investigated for a case involving the Islamic State's (IS) Kasaragod module. The case dealt with the 15 youths who disappeared from Kasaragod and then moved to regions that were controlled by IS. 

    Aboobacker Sidique, a resident of Kasaragod, and Muhammad Faizal, a native of Kollam, became hostile during the trial.
     

