    Kerala: NIA court sentences ISIS operative Riyas Aboobacker to 10 years in jail

    The NIA court in Kochi sentenced convict Riyas Aboobacker to 10 years in jail for planning to carry out suicide attacks in Kerala. He was the sole accused in the case and was arrested by the NIA on May 15, 2018.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

    Kochi: The NIA court in Kochi sentenced convict and ISIS operative Riyas Aboobacker to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment on Friday (Feb 09). He was found guilty of planning to carry out suicide attacks in Kerala on Wednesday (Feb 07). He was also directed to pay a fine of Rs 1,25,000. The 33-year-old man, a native of Palakkad's Kollengode, was found guilty under sections 38 and 39 of the UAPA and 120B of the IPC. He was the sole accused in the case and was arrested by the NIA on May 15, 2018.

    The arguments of both sides in the case were completed on Thursday (Feb 08). The NIA argued in the court that maximum punishment should be given to the accused and that he had chalked a plan to destroy the society. However, the defense counsel argued that the age and family background of the accused should be considered and a lesser punishment should be given.

    According to the NIA, the terrorist planned a similar string of explosions in Kerala and was a follower of Zahran Hashim, the mastermind of the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka. Additionally, the NIA has gathered proof against him for trying to recruit young people via social media for the terrorist organisation. This case was included in the 2016 Kasargod Islamic State (IS) module case. 

    The 18th accused in the case, Aboobacker, was arrested in May 2018 while being investigated for a case involving the Islamic State's (IS) Kasaragod module. Aboobacker Sidique, a resident of Kasaragod, and Muhammad Faizal, a native of Kollam, became hostile during the trial. The case dealt with the 15 youths who disappeared from Kasaragod and then moved to regions that were controlled by IS. 

     

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 12:06 PM IST
    Kerala dismisses Centre's claim of 224% tax share given to the state

    Kerala: 19 days since assistant public prosecutor's suicide, probe makes no progress

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-366 09 February 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: 'Ready for mercy killing...' Elderly couple in Idukki protests against delayed pension

    Kerala: First special train to Ayodhya commences journey from Kochuveli

    'Lal Salaam' LEAKED online: Rajinikanth's film faces piracy issues

    Kerala dismisses Centre's claim of 224% tax share given to the state

    BREAKING | Pakistan Elections 2024: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wins his seat

    Karnataka grapples with the low adoption of high security number plates (HSRP) amidst an impending deadline

    Karnataka: Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman impersonation scandal unearthed in Anekal; Thousands fall victim

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

