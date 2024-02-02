Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala News LIVE:  CPM state secretariat meeting will be held today in Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala News LIVE: CPM state secretariat meeting will be held today in Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala news live 2 february 2024 major highlights developments rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 8:19 AM IST

    9:25 am: Confusion surrounds income, expenditure of Nava Kerala Sadas in Kannur, Azhikode constituencies

    Kannur: Confusion surrounds the income and expenditure of the Nava Kerala Sadas in the Kannur and Azhikode constituencies. While it's reported that Azhikode received Rs 40 lakh through sponsorship, details about its utilization remain elusive. Notably, no sponsorship was secured for the event in Kannur, and the government did not allocate any funds. The confusion lies in response to KSU leader Mohammad Shammas' RTI request.

    9:00 am: Centre allotted Rs 2,744 crore for railway development in Kerala: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

    Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Kerala has received Rs 2,744 crore from the Central Government for the development of railway in the state. He was speaking at a press meet in New Delhi on Thursday (Feb 1).  The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman included this provision in her interim budget. He said that during the UPA regime, only Rs 372 crore was allotted to Kerala. 

    8:32 am: Pinarayi govt moves motion against Centre in Assembly

    The state government will bring a motion against the Centre today in the assembly. There is criticism that the centre is squeezing Kerala economically in the motion presented by the Finance Minister.

    8:15 am: CPM state secretariat meeting will be held today in Thiruvananthapuram

    The CPM state secretariat will have a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram today. The situation may be discussed in the meeting following the announcement of an inquiry by the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs against the Chief Minister's daughter Veena Vijayan

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2024, 9:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Confusion surrounds income, expenditure of Nava Kerala Sadas in Kannur, Azhikode constituencies rkn

    Kerala: Confusion surrounds income, expenditure of Nava Kerala Sadas in Kannur, Azhikode constituencies

    Centre allotted Rs 2744 crore for railway development in Kerala: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw anr

    Centre allotted Rs 2,744 crore for railway development in Kerala: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

    Kerala: Investigating officer TD Sunil Kumar of Vandiperiyar rape and murder case suspended; departmental inquiry ordered anr

    Kerala: Investigating officer of Vandiperiyar rape and murder case suspended; departmental inquiry ordered

    Kerala: Assam man sentenced to 83 years in prison for raping, impregnating minor girl in Kochi rkn

    Kerala: Assam man sentenced to 83 years in prison for raping, impregnating minor girl in Kochi

    Kerala: Police book six people for issuing threats to judge who gave verdict in Ranjith Sreenivasan case rkn

    Kerala: Police book six people for issuing threats to judge who gave verdict in Ranjith Sreenivasan case

    Recent Stories

    Amidst diplomatic standoff, India cuts financial assistance to Maldives by 22% avv

    Amidst diplomatic standoff, India cuts financial assistance to Maldives by 22%

    Dense fog disrupts travel in Delhi-NCR, IGI airport reports zero visibility AJR

    Dense fog disrupts travel in Delhi-NCR, IGI airport reports zero visibility

    Vivek Agnihotri graced with doctorate at ADYPU convocation, names five gurus in his life RKK

    Vivek Agnihotri graced with doctorate at ADYPU convocation, names five gurus in his life

    Karnataka CM Siddarmaiah slams Interim Budget 2024, calls it 'disastrous' vkp

    Karnataka CM Siddarmaiah slams Interim Budget 2024, calls it ‘disastrous’

    Kerala: Confusion surrounds income, expenditure of Nava Kerala Sadas in Kannur, Azhikode constituencies rkn

    Kerala: Confusion surrounds income, expenditure of Nava Kerala Sadas in Kannur, Azhikode constituencies

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon