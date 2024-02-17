Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala News LIVE : Wild animal attack: LDF,UDF started hartal in Wayanad

    Kerala news live 17 february 2024
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 17, 2024, 8:05 AM IST

    10:05 am: Kerala CM's daughter Veena Vijayan alleged of operating another company in Canada

    Shone George, son of Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader PC George, has made new allegations against CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan stating that she operates a company named Sky Eleven Inc. in Canada. Meanwhile, after the information came out, the directorship and address of the company headquartered in Canada has been changed. The company Sky Eleven was launched in Canada when Exalogic company was frozen.
     

    9:46 am: Kochi Metro to start services half-an-hour early on Sunday

    Kochi Metro will start services half an hour early this Sunday for the UPSC exam. There will be an additional service running on Sunday. Kochi Metro's service hours have been extended due to UPSC Engineering Services and Combined Geo-Scientist exams being held on Sunday. The service will start at 7 am on Sunday for the candidates to reach the exam center on time. The service will start from the Aluva and SN Junction stations. At present, the Kochi Metro service starts at 7.30 am on Sundays.

    9:14 am: Three members of a family found dead in Kasaragod

    Three members of a family were found dead at their residence in Kasaragod. The deceased have been identified as Suryaprakash, his mother Geetha, and his wife Lena. The initial conclusion is that after poisoning his mother and his wife, Suryaprakash took his life.
     

    8:51 am: Forest Minister calls for emergency meeting to prevent the entry of wild animals in forest

    Forest Minister AK Saseendran said that an emergency meeting will be held in Wayanad to prevent wild animals from entering the forest. A special plan will be prepared with the inclusion of district panchayat presidents. The meeting will be held within 2-3 days.

    8:33 am: Kochi Metro removes campaign boards of MP Hibi Eden from metro pillars

    Kochi: Kochi Metro has removed the campaign boards of Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden from the pillars of Kochi Metro after controversies. The action was taken against the complaint of CPM Leader Advocate KS Arun Kumar. Arun complained that metro pillars should not be used for political campaigning.

    8:14 am: IMD issues 'Yellow Alert' in 4 districts as state grapples with soaring temperatures

    The India Meteorological Department has issued a forecast indicating a potential rise in temperatures across four districts of the state for today (Feb 17). Kannur district is expected to experience a high of 38°C, while Kottayam district may reach 37°C. Additionally, Alappuzha and Kozhikode districts are projected to have temperatures reaching 36°C, which is notably 3 to 4 degrees Celsius above the normal range for this time of year.

    8:02 am: Wild animal attack: LDF,UDF started hartal in Wayanad

    he wild elephant menace continues in Kerala as one more death was reported on Friday (Feb 16) in Wayanad, taking the toll to three in just two months. The United Democratic Front (UDF) has called for a hartal in Wayanad today following the death of Paul (50) who was injured in a wild elephant attack in Kuruva, Wayanad. LDF also called for a hartal today in Wayanad following the UDF's call.

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2024, 10:06 AM IST
