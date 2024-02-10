Kerala News LIVE: Three held with MDMA in massage centre in Ernakulam

Kerala News LIVE: Three persons were arrested for selling intoxicants under the cover of a massage center in Ernakulam. The Excise Special Squad of Ernakulam district recovered MDMA drugs.

12.45 PM: Massive protest emerges in Wayanad following the attack of wild elephant

In the incident where one person died after being attacked by a wild elephant, the locals stepped up their measures. The locals are protesting with the body of Ajeesh who died in the center of Mananthavady city. Locals are protesting against the negligence of the forest department by blocking the main roads to Mananthavady. The protesters are blocking Kozhikode, Mysuru and Thalassery roads. There was also a protest against the Wayanad SP. Locals stopped SP's vehicle and asked him to walk to the hospital.

12.15 PM: CPM defends Veena Vijayan's Exalogic Solutions

The CPM document defends Chief Minister's daughter Veena Vijayan in exalogic controversy. The party justifies that the transaction was done through banks with clear figures. Even the company has no complaints.

11.40 AM: NIT Calicut appoints committee to probe Professor's pro-Godse comment

The NIT Calicut has appointed a committee to look into the Facebook comment of Professor Shaija Andavan on glorifying Nathuram Godse.The NIT said that appropriate action will be taken against teacher Shaija Andavan after the committee's inquiry. NIT also stated that it would not support remarks against Gandhi's principles.

11.00 AM: Three held with MDMA in massage centre in Ernakulam

Three persons were arrested for selling intoxicants under the cover of a massage center in Ernakulam. The Excise Special Squad of Ernakulam district recovered MDMA drugs from Pachalam Ayurveda Mana Massage Parlor in Edappally. Squad Inspector KP Pramod arrested the accused Ashraf, his brother Abubakar and Sirajuddin, a native of Paravur, Kannur. They are a group that hides small amounts of MDMA in cigarette packets and sells them. Excise suspects that many people who come for massage were their clients.

10.30 AM: Electricity connection charge to be hiked by 85 per cent

The Electricity Regulatory Commission announced that the connection fee for power has increased by up to 85%. The increase will take effect on February 8. The low tension (LT) single-phase connection fee, which is currently Rs 1,740, would increase by 10%. The current Rs 4,220 connection charge for the LT three-phase connection would increase by 10% for power outputs between 10 and 25 kW.

9.45 AM: Nava Kerala Sadas organisers in Malappuram in debt?

The organizers of most of the assembly constituencies of Malappuram district are in debt after the Nava Kerala Sadas. Rs 1.24 crores were spent on the Nava Kerala Sadas in six constituencies. The RTI document also states that the income is Rs 98 lakh. The answer is that the figures for the other ten constituencies of the district are not available.

9.00 AM: Man killed in elephant attack in Wayanad

In a tragic incident, Aji, a Payyampally native succumbed to injuries from the wild jumbo attack that happened early Saturday morning. The elephant from Karnataka with a radio collar came to Wayanad. The elephant first wandered into the Mananthavady region's human settlements. Authorities from the forest drove the jumbo away. However, the animal later attacked Aji in the Padamala area.

8.20 AM: Police officer found dead in Thiruvananthapuram

A policeman was found dead in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Ajayakumar of Thiruvananthapuram IR Battalion was found dead in a house in Netajipuram, Pothencode The primary conclusion is that debt is the cause of suicide. The police registered a case of unnatural death in the incident and started an investigation.

8.15 AM: Police file custody application for accused in PSC impersonation case

Police filed a custody application for the accused in the PSC exam impersonation case. The police believe that the accused may be taken into custody on Monday for further evidence gathering. Amal Jith and Akhil Jith, natives of Nemom, surrendered before the ACJM court on Friday evening. The court remanded both the brothers. It was after this that the Poojapura police applied for custody. The police suspect that his brother Akhil Jith impersonated the main accused Amal Jith.

8.10 AM: KPCC's 'Samaragni' agitation yatra begins in Kasaragod

KPCC president K Sudhakaran and opposition leader VD Satheesan-led agitation named Samaragni started in Kasaragod. AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal flagged off KPCC's Samaragni Agitation Yatra at a function held at the Kasaragod Municipal Ground on Friday evening. In his inaugural address, KC Venugopal alleged that 42% of the country's youth are suffering from unemployment and farmers have incurred an average debt of Rs 1 lakh in ten years.