    Kerala: MVD issues safety warning during holiday season; Check details

    The Motor Vehicles Department has issued warnings regarding safety precautions for both children and parents during holiday seasons to reduce the risks of accidents and deaths.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 7, 2024, 12:02 PM IST


    Thiruvananthapuram: The Motor Vehicles Department has issued warnings regarding safety precautions for both children and parents during holiday seasons, particularly in April and May when road accidents tend to increase.

    1. Allow children to play freely, but ensure they do not play on roads or near roadways.
    2. Never allow minors to operate vehicles under any circumstances.
    3. Minimize long motorcycle trips, especially in groups.
    4. Plan excursions in advance and take sufficient time for travel.
    5. Avoid driving between 11 pm and 5 am if possible. When driving at night, ensure experienced drivers are behind the wheel and well-rested during the day.
    6. Ensure taxi or contract carriage drivers are adequately rested.
    7. Ensure the use of safety equipment such as seat belts and helmets.
    8. Maintain vehicles properly by getting them serviced regularly.
    9. Ensure all vehicle lights are functioning correctly, and use headlights appropriately.
    10. Avoid activities by passengers that may distract the driver's attention.
    11. Adhere to seating capacity limits and do not exceed the maximum number of passengers allowed in vehicles.

    Following these recommendations, individuals can contribute to reducing the risk of road accidents and ensuring safer travel.
     

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2024, 12:02 PM IST
