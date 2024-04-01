Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: More flight services from Thiruvananthapuram to Kuala Lumpur to begin from April 2

    The services between Thiruvananthapuram International Airport and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, are set to increase, with Malaysia Airlines doubling its flights from two to four per week starting from April 2nd, 2024.
     

    Thiruvananthapuram: Services from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, are on the rise, with Malaysia Airlines doubling the number of flights. Currently, Malaysia Airlines operates a Thiruvananthapuram-Kuala Lumpur service twice a week. However, officials have announced plans to increase the frequency to four services per week.

    Starting from April 2, the additional services will commence. On Tuesdays and Saturdays, the flight will arrive at Thiruvananthapuram at 12:30 PM and depart for Kuala Lumpur at 1:20 AM. Departures from Thiruvananthapuram to Kuala Lumpur will take place at 12:01 PM on Sundays and Thursdays. Malaysia Airlines has confirmed the utilization of Boeing 737-800 aircraft, featuring 174 seats, including business class, for these services.

    Meanwhile, the number of flight services from Thiruvananthapuram to Bangalore has been increased from Monday (April 1).  This development coincides with Vistara Airlines launching two additional daily services on the same route. Currently, IndiGo and Air India Express airlines operate a total of 8 daily services between the two cities. With Vistara joining this group, the overall number of daily services will now reach 10.

    The first flight (UK 524) will depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 05:55 AM and arrive in Bengaluru at 07:15 AM. It will then depart Bengaluru at 10:40 PM and return to Thiruvananthapuram at 11:40 PM. The second flight (UK 525) will depart from Bengaluru at 08:15 AM and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 09:30 AM. It will then depart Thiruvananthapuram at 10:10 AM and arrive in Bengaluru at 11:20 AM.
     

