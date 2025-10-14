This weather system is expected to intensify, with heavy rain forecast for the next five days in Kerala. Authorities have issued safety guidelines and warned fishermen to avoid sea travel on specific dates due to rough conditions.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has started to witness unprecedented rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warning of heavy showers in several districts over the coming days. In the immediate term, an orange alert has been issued for Alappuzha and Kasaragod districts for the next three hours due to the likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour, accompanied by thundershowers and strong winds reaching up to 40 kmph. Moderate rainfall with thundershowers and strong winds up to 40 kmph is expected in isolated areas of other districts. Earlier today, the IMD had also issued a yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts.

Cyclonic Circulation Over Bay of Bengal

The heightened rainfall is linked to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to move towards the southern Karnataka coast and intensify as a low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea by Sunday. This development marks the beginning of a particularly heavy monsoon season in Kerala, prompting the IMD to maintain rain alerts across several districts for the next five days. The IMD has cautioned fishermen along the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts. While fishing is permitted today along Kerala–Karnataka–Lakshadweep coasts, operations should be avoided from 15 to 18 October along Kerala–Lakshadweep coasts, and on 17–18 October along the Karnataka coast, due to strong winds and rough seas. Wind speeds are expected to reach 35–45 kmph, occasionally gusting up to 55 kmph.

In view of the prevailing weather conditions, authorities have issued cautionary instructions to protect life and property during thunderstorms: