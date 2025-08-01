The proposal requires rule changes and conflicts with the national academic calendar. Public feedback will be collected before a final decision, considering student, teacher, and parent perspectives.

Thiruvananthapuram: Education Minister V Sivankutty's suggestion to shift the summer vacation in the state to the monsoon season has sparked debate among children and their parents. The minister had sought suggestions on a proposal to shift the school summer vacation from April-May to June-July. The primary objective of the change is to address disruptions caused by monsoon-related holidays. However, the proposal has drawn criticism, particularly over concerns about holding classes during the intense heat of April and May. Critics have also raised questions about how children will engage in outdoor activities during the rainy season.



The proposed change may conflict with the national academic calendar, which typically begins in June. Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan welcomed the discussion, calling the minister’s suggestion a positive step, but cautioned against making a rushed decision. He added that the UDF will announce its position only after consulting all relevant stakeholders.

Meanwhile, any change in the vacation schedule would require amendments to the KEA rules. The Education Department plans to gather public feedback and then hold consultations with students and teachers. Officials remain optimistic about moving forward, citing their success in implementing online classes and adjusting school timings despite initial resistance. However, Education Minister V Sivankutty clarified that the vacation rescheduling will not be imposed unilaterally. Public opinion will be shared with the Chief Minister before any final decision is made, he told Asianet News.

