Kerala: Missing 13-year-old girl found in Visakhapatnam after 37-hours of extensive search

Tasmeeth Tamsum, a 13-year-old girl from Assam, who went missing from her home in Thiruvananthapuram after a family argument, has been found on the Tambaram Express train in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. She was traced by a Malayali association and handed over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Thiruvananthapuram: After a 37-hour search, 13-year-old Assam native Tasmeeth Tamsum, who had left her Thiruvananthapuram home after a family quarrel, has been found. She was found on the Tambaram Express from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Members of a Malayali association alerted that she was on the train, and identified her. The exhausted child was found asleep in the general compartment.

After being located on the train, Tasmeeth Tamsum was taken into custody by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). She had been reported missing by her parents, Anwar Hussain and his wife, to the Kazhakkoottam police on Tuesday afternoon, after they discovered she was no longer at home when they returned for lunch. The disappearance followed a morning argument with her sisters, which led to her parents scolding her.

A police team led by the Kazhakootam female SI has left for Visakhapatnam to bring back the child. Following a medical checkup, the child will be promptly brought back to Kerala and presented before a local magistrate. Afterwards, the child will be handed over to their relatives through the police, who will also record the child's statement.

According to authorities, the child is exhausted from not eating for two days, but otherwise unharmed. Additionally, the police have arranged for counseling to support the child's well-being.



