Kerala: Minister P Rajeev urges Centre for more funds in Union Budget for state's infrastructure

Kerala Law Minister P. Rajeev has called on the Union government to allocate more funds for the state’s infrastructure and its transition to a knowledge-based economy in the upcoming Union Budget.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 2:45 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 2:45 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Ahead of the upcoming Union Budget, Kerala Minister of Law P Rajeev has urged the Union government to allocate more funds for the state's infrastructure and its transition to a knowledge-based economy in the upcoming Union Budget.

"We are not getting sufficient grants and benefits from the Union government," Rajeev said, emphasizing the need for increased financial support. He highlighted Kerala's shift towards becoming a knowledge society and stressed that infrastructure development requires greater assistance from the Centre.

"A major demand is for infrastructure activities and also for supporting the transformation to the knowledge economy... We are expecting a positive response in the budget this time," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju announced on Monday that the government has called an all-party meeting on January 30.

He also appealed for the cooperation of opposition leaders in holding smooth discussions in the House during the upcoming session.

The Minister was speaking during his visit to Prayagraj on Monday. He took a holy dip during the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

On the upcoming Budget session of Parliament, Rijiju told ANI, "On 31st January, the Budget session of Parliament will start. Before it, on 30th January, we have called an all-party meeting."

Kiren Rijiju also referred to the previous winter session of Parliament. "In the last two sessions, there was some 'hungama' in the Parliament which created a poor image of our Parliament. I want to appeal to Opposition leaders and other MPs to take part and hold discussions in Parliament during the session. If the Opposition allows the Parliament to run, then discussions can happen easily," he added.

He expressed hope that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would present a good and balanced budget.

"Everyone is hopeful that a good Budget will be presented. On 31st January, the President will address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. On 1st February, the Union Budget will be presented," he added.

The budget session of Parliament will begin on January 31 and, according to schedule, will end on April 4. The budget will be presented on February 1.

