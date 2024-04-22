Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Man undergoing treatment for acid attack dies in Kottayam

    Sumit, who suffered severe burns died while undergoing treatment at the Kottayam Medical College. The police stated that the attack was due to personal enmity.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

    Kottayam: A young man who was undergoing treatment for an acid attack died today. The deceased was identified as Sumit, a resident of Pallikathod. The incident happened on April 13. His friends took him to the forest area and gave him alcohol and later poured acid on his body.

    The police had earlier arrested the two attackers. Sumit, who suffered severe burns died while undergoing treatment at the Kottayam Medical College. The police stated that the attack was due to personal enmity.

    The police arrested two accused Sabu and Praseed in Idukki following the incident. The arrest followed their alleged attempt to kill Sumit. Sumit sustained serious injuries to his face, neck, and body in the acid attack and was admitted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

    The motive behind the attack appears to stem from animosity harbored by Sabu towards Sumit. Following the complaint, Manimala police launched an investigation leading to the arrest of the suspects who had been absconding.

    During the interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had attempted to carry out a similar acid attack on March 30, however they failed. Notably, Praseed has a pending murder case. The accused have been remanded after being produced in court, pending further legal proceedings.


     

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
