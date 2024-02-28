Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Man sentenced to 51 years in jail for raping minor stepdaughter in Munnar

    A man was sentenced to 51 years of imprisonment by the Devikulam Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) for raping his minor stepdaughter in 2018 in Munnar, Idukki.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 3:54 PM IST

    Idukki: A 40-year-old man was sentenced to a total of 51 years in prison by the Devikulam Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) on Wednesday for the rape of his then-17-year-old stepdaughter at their Munnar home in 2018. Judge Sirajudheen P. A. sentenced the accused to a total of 51 years in prison for offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

    However, the man will serve 20 years in prison as sentences have to be served concurrently. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.55 lakh on the convict which shall be given to the victim.

    Special public prosecutor Smiju K Das stated that the court further recommended the victim receive compensation under the Victim Compensation Scheme and directed the District Legal Services Authority, Idukki-Thodupuzha, to carry out this recommendation.

    The prosecutor stated that the girl was sexually assaulted three times in November 2018 when her mother was away from the house. In addition, the victim was intimidated by the then 34-year-old stepfather, who threatened to kill her and her mother if she told anybody about the crime.

     

