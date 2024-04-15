Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Man hospitalised after alleged snake bite on Guruvayur-Madurai Express

    A passenger on the Guruvayur-Madurai Express was allegedly bitten by a snake on Monday (April 15). Karthi (23), a native of Tenkasi is undergoing treatment in Kottayam Medical College.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 2:26 PM IST

    Kottayam: A passenger travelling in the Guruvayur-Madurai Express was allegedly bitten by a snake on Monday (April 15). Karthi, a resident of Tenkasi, was bitten by a snake in the 7th bogie of the Guruvayoor Madurai Express. The incident happened when the train reached Ettumanur. Karthi was immediately shifted to Kottayam Medical College. Meanwhile, the railway was reluctant to explain how the snake got into the train.

    Railway authorities and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) initially doubted whether the bite on the train was from a snake or a rat. However, fellow passengers informed Asianet News that they had spotted a snake on the train. Medical college authorities confirmed that the bitten young man had also claimed to have seen a snake and treatment for snakebite had commenced. After sealing the seventh bogie, the train continued its journey.

    Railway officials unofficially suggested that the snake might have entered the train during its halt at Guruvayur. However, this incident raises serious safety concerns for train passengers. Hospital authorities reported that the youth bitten by the snake did not experience any serious health issues.
     

