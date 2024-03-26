Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Man dies after garbage dump catches fire near Wayanad market

    A man identified as Bhaskaran (62) succumbed to burn injuries after a fire broke out at a market in Chulliyode in Wayanad district on Monday midnight. The fire originated from a plastic garbage dump and spread to the market area.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 11:20 AM IST

    Wayanad: On Monday midnight, a tragic incident unfolded as a 62-year-old man, Bhaskaran, lost his life in a devastating fire that swept through a market in Chulliyode, located in Wayanad district. Bhaskaran, who hailed from Ambalakkunnu, near Chulliyode, was asleep in a makeshift shed within the market premises when the fire broke out, ultimately engulfing the area.

    The fire originated from a plastic garbage dump belonging to the Nenmeni Panchayat Haritha Karma Sena, quickly spreading to nearby areas, including the shed where Bhaskaran, employed as a caretaker at the cattle market, was resting. Tragically, the flames engulfed his sleeping quarters, leading to the loss of his life.

    After locals noticed the fire, authorities were promptly alerted, leading to the dispatch of a fire force team from Bathery to the scene. Subsequently, during a search conducted at the site, Bhaskaran's body was discovered. Tragically, he had succumbed to the blaze. His charred remains were then transferred to the mortuary at Sulthan Bathery Taluk Hospital.

    The local residents have pointed fingers at the panchayat authorities, holding them responsible for the tragic death. It is alleged that the panchayat authorities were not ready to remove the garbage despite constant requests. 
     

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
