Kerala: Man arrested for beating father to death in Kasaragod

Kasaragod: A man was arrested in connection with the death of his father in Kasaragod on Tuesday( April 2). The deceased Appukunji, a native of Pallikkara died after allegedly facing assault from his son. The police recorded the arrest of the accused, Pramod following the incident.

The locals stated that Pramod had previously attempted to kill his father using a hammer. The incident occurred when Pramod attacked his father at their residence with an iron rod. The victim suffered serious injuries on his head.

The victim sustained several injuries resulting in 26 stitches on his head alone. The Bekal police registered the case with charges including an attempt to murder Pramod. However, he went into hiding after the incident

Later, he returned home and killed his father on Monday( April 1). The residents stated that such an incident would not have happened if the accused had been arrested at the correct time.