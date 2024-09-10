Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Malappuram man Vishnujith missing for 6 days, police probe brief phone activity in Ooty-Coonoor area

    Vishnujith, a 25-year-old man from Malappuram, has been missing for six days. He was last seen on September 4, leaving home to deal with a financial matter. His phone was briefly active in the Ooty-Coonoor area, leading police to focus their investigation there. 

    Kerala: Malappuram man Vishnujith missing for 10 days, police probe brief phone activity in Ooty-Coonoor area
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 12:46 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 1:28 PM IST

    Malappuram: A search operation has been intensified by the police to trace Vishnujith, a 25-year-old man from Pallippuram in Malappuram, who has been missing for six days. The last known location of Vishnujith was Mettupalam, and his phone was briefly active in the Ooty-Coonoor area, leading the police to focus their investigation in that region.

    Vishnujith was last seen on September 4 when he left his home, telling his family that he would return soon after dealing with a financial matter. However, his phone was switched off shortly after, and despite efforts to contact him, his whereabouts remain unknown. He is an employee at an ice-cream company in Kanjikode in Palakkad.

    His sister, Jasna, has expressed concerns that Vishnujith might have been kidnapped or harmed due to financial dealings. She revealed that Vishnujith had mentioned to a friend that he had some issues to resolve and would return after settling them. He had also mentioned that he needed to give some money to someone, failing which he will have to face consequences.

    CCTV footage has emerged showing Vishnujith boarding a bus from Palakkad bus stand on September 4. His wedding to a woman from Manjeri was scheduled for the last day, but he went missing before that. The couple had been friends for years.

