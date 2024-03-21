Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Mahatma Gandhi University gets A++ grade in NAAC ranking

    The Mahatma Gandhi University (MG University) received an impressive A++ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), with a score of 3.61. CM Pinarayi Vijayan informed the achievement through his social media platforms.
     

    Kerala: Mahatma Gandhi University gets A++ grade in NAAC ranking rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 2:18 PM IST

    The Mahatma Gandhi University (MG University) has achieved a remarkable A++ grade with a score of 3.61 in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) ranking. This accomplishment stands as a source of pride not only for MG University but for the entire higher education sector in the state of Kerala. CM Pinarayi Vijayan informed the achievement through his social media platforms. The CM stated that MG University's dedication and hard work have led to this significant achievement.

     

    Moreover, MG University has also been recognized among the top 100 institutions in Times Higher Education's Asia University Rankings 2023. The recognition reflects the ongoing efforts and commitment towards academic excellence and infrastructure development in our universities. Alongside MG University, Calicut University, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), and Kaladi University have also received A+ grades.

    CM Pinarayi Vijayan also mentioned that the government and the Department of Higher Education have played crucial roles in facilitating these achievements through effective interventions in the higher education sector in Kerala.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 3:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukraine war: Efforts on to bring three Kerala men stranded in Russia, says Centre anr

    Ukraine war: Efforts on to bring three Kerala men stranded in Russia, says Centre

    Kerala: Kozhikode woman seeks help to release her son jailed in Saudi Arabia for 18 years rkn

    Kerala: Kozhikode woman seeks help to release her son jailed in Saudi Arabia for 18 years

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Over 3 lakh new voters enrolled in the voter list in Kerala rkn

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Over 3 lakh new voters enrolled in the voter list in Kerala

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-514 March 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-514 March 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    'Looks like a crow...' Kalamandalam Sathyabhama's casteist slur against male Mohiniattam dancer sparks outrage anr

    'Looks like a crow...' Kalamandalam Sathyabhama's casteist slur against male Mohiniattam dancer sparks outrage

    Recent Stories

    How to get keratin treatment at home using flaxseeds rkn

    How to get keratin treatment at home using flaxseeds

    Ukraine war: Efforts on to bring three Kerala men stranded in Russia, says Centre anr

    Ukraine war: Efforts on to bring three Kerala men stranded in Russia, says Centre

    Man attempts suicide at Bengaluru's Attiguppe metro station, BMRCL temporarily halts service vkp

    BREAKING: Man commits suicide at Bengaluru's Attiguppe metro station, BMRCL temporarily halts service

    Uorfi Javed shares fan moment with Shah Rukh Khan; calls him 'favourite' person ATG

    Uorfi Javed shares fan moment with Shah Rukh Khan; calls him 'favourite' person

    WhatsApp update: You can soon convert voice messages into text; Here's how it will work gcw

    WhatsApp update: You can soon convert voice messages into text; Here's how it will work

    Recent Videos

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH) snt

    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH)

    Video Icon