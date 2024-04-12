Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper BR-97: First prize is Rs 12 crore! Check full structure, ticket cost and more

    The first prize in the Vishu Bumper BR-97 is Rs 12 crore. The Kerala Lotteries Department has started the sale of tickets of Vishu Bumper for this year and the results will be declared on 29 May 2024.

    Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper BR-97: First prize is Rs 12 crore! Check full structure, ticket cost and more anr
    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

    The Kerala State Lottery Vishu Bumper 2024 has been released, offering a grand first prize of Rs 12 crore. Sales for the Kerala Vishu Bumper lottery BR-97 commenced in March 2024, providing participants with the opportunity to win substantial prizes. Last year also, the first prize was Rs 12 crore.

    Cost of ticket: Rs 300

    Draw Date: 29/05/2024

    Check the full prize structure of Vishu Bumper BR-97:

    1st Prize: 12 crore

    2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore

    Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    4th Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    5th Prize: Rs 5000

    6th Prize: Rs 2000

    7th Prize: Rs 1000

    8th Prize: Rs 500

    9th Prize: Rs 100

    The result of the Vishu Bumper 2024 can be checked on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department -- www.keralalotteries.com -- soon after the result is announced through the draw. Ticket holders have been told to verify the result in the Kerala Government Gazette before presenting the winning ticket to the lottery department within 30 days.

    If the lottery prize is less than Rs 5000, the amount can be collected from any lottery shop in the state. If it is over 5000 rupees, the ticket and ID proof need to be submitted to the government lottery office or bank.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
