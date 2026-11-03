The Kerala State Lottery Department will hold the Sthree Sakthi SS-544 draw on November 3, 2026, at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram. Tickets cost Rs 50 and are sold by authorized agents. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, followed by a second prize of Rs 30 lakh and a third of Rs 5 lakh.

The Kerala State Lottery Department will be conducting the Sthree Sakthi SS-544 draw on Tuesday the 3rd of November 2026. All the ticket holders across Kerala will be waiting for the results and of course the first prize of Rs 1 crore is going to the lucky winner.

The weekly Sthree Sakthi lottery draw is at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram). The full set of winning numbers and prize details will be out after the draw and people are advised to check the results before claiming any prize.

Other than the first prize the SS-544 draw has a number of other prizes. The second prize is Rs 30 lakh, the third is Rs 5 lakh. There are also consolation prizes and several other lower prize categories.

Sthree Sakthi lottery tickets are Rs 50 each and are available through the authorised lottery agents in Kerala.

Participants must match their ticket numbers and series precisely with the results published. Winners are to keep their original tickets and go through the procedure of the Kerala State Lotteries Department to claim their prize money.