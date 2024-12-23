Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W 801 December 23 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-801: For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. 
 

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 9:46 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 9:46 AM IST

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-801: Win-Win is one of the seven weekly lotteries. Win Win lottery draw is held every Monday at 3 p.m. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and the Win-Win lottery code is a “W” representation containing the draw number and the code. Win-Win lottery costs only Rs.40/- (face value 31.25 +GST). The coveted first-place winner of the Win-Win W-801 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

Let us take a look at the Win-Win W-801 prize breakup: 

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

Results awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Results awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Results awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Results awaited

4th Prize: Rs 5000

Results awaited

5th Prize: Rs 2000

Results awaited

6th Prize: Rs 1000

Results awaited

7th Prize: Rs 500

Results awaited

8th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5,000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

