Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-794 November 4 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-794: For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. The results were declared at 3 pm. 
 

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 10:33 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 3:13 PM IST

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-794: Win-Win is one of the seven weekly lotteries. Win Win lottery draw is held every Monday at 3 p.m. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and the Win-Win lottery code is a “W” representation containing the draw number and the code. Win-Win lottery costs only Rs.40/- (face value 31.25 +GST). The coveted first-place winner of the Win-Win W-794 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

Let us take a look at the Win-Win W-794 prize breakup: 

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

WH 281146

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

WJ 685477

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Results awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

WA 367096
WB 259821
WC 691015
WD 905140
WE 341230

4th Prize: Rs 5000

Results awaited

5th Prize: Rs 2000

Results awaited

6th Prize: Rs 1000

Results awaited

7th Prize: Rs 500

Results awaited

8th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5,000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

