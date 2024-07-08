Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-777 July 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-777: For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. The results will be declared at 3 pm. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 8, 2024, 9:34 AM IST

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-777: Win-Win is one of the seven weekly lotteries. Win Win lottery draw is held every Monday at 3 p.m. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and the Win-Win lottery code is a “W” representation containing the draw number and the code. Win-Win lottery costs only Rs.40/- (face value 31.25 +GST). The coveted first-place winner of the Win-Win W-773 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

    Let us take a look at the Win-Win W-777 prize breakup: 

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5,000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Peruman Train Tragedy: Kerala's biggest train accident that claimed 105 lives 36 years ago

    Kerala: 19-year-old Dalit woman thrashed allegedly by CPI(M) worker in Alappuzha

    Kerala: Teenager electrocuted to death after climbing on goods train in Kochi

    Kerala: BJP backs Thrissur’s Left party Mayor who praised Union Minister Suresh Gopi

    Kerala: Tree on tracks disrupt train services in Ernakulam

    Karnataka govt orders probe into Leopard killing by villagers in Raichur’s Devadurga taluk

    Who is Mihir Shah? Shiv Sena leader's son in Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case

    Peruman Train Tragedy: Kerala's biggest train accident that claimed 105 lives 36 years ago

    Infosys to Nykaa, Stock to watch out on July 08

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Gauahar Khan supports Vishal Pandey over slap controversy, 'Is it a crime...'

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

