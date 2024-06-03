Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-772 June 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-772: For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. The results will be declared at 3 pm. 

     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 3, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-772: Win-Win is one of the seven weekly lotteries. Win Win lottery draw is held every Monday at 3 p.m. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and the Win-Win lottery code is a “W” representation containing the draw number and the code. Win-Win lottery costs only Rs.40/- (face value 31.25 +GST). The coveted first-place winner of the Win-Win W-772 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

     

    Let us take a look at the Win-Win W-772 prize breakup: 

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5,000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Kerala Police to sell scrap vehicles to generate money amid financial crisis

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-654 June 02,2024 announced: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala Exit Polls Updates: BJP likely to open account; UDF to win big

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Kerala set for June 4; Here's how counting of votes will take place

    Kerala: Woman dies after being struck by lightning in Thrissur

    Amul announces hike in milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from June 3: Check new rate list here

    UAE bans unlicensed digital platforms teaching Quran; imposes Dh50,000 fine, minimum 2-month jail penalties

    Kerala Police to sell scrap vehicles to generate money amid financial crisis

    IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in Bengaluru, Hyderabad; Delhi gets heatwave alert for next 3 days, read this

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding tour expected to boost demand for lavish cruise celebrations

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

