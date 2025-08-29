The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the weekly Suvarna Keralam SK-17 lottery, with a draw at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore (first prize) to Rs 100 (ninth prize). Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Kerala Lottery Results Suvarna Keralam SK-17: Suvarna Keralam is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Suvarna Keralam SK-17 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Suvarna Keralam lottery is "SK." The representation of the code includes the draw number.
Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.
Let us take a look at the results of Suvarna Keralam SK-17:
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
RE 302032
Consolation Prize: Rs 5000
RA 302032
RB 302032
RC 302032
RD 302032
RF 302032
RG 302032
RH 302032
RJ 302032
RK 302032
RL 302032
RM 302032
2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh
RF 739176
3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
RC 319936
For tickets ending with these numbers:
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
0515 0603 1385 1655 1749 2669 2837 3579 4761 6196 6552 6628 6668 6766 6851 7175 7523 8044 9096 9248
5th Prize: Rs 2,000
0523 7182 7561 7632 7649 9646
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
8111 8267 8021 1222 3065 8236 5926 9621 6404 0247 0389 1686 5880 3794 3945 8946 4608...
7th Prize: Rs 500
Results awaited
8th Prize: Rs 200
Results awaited
9th Prize: Rs 100
Results awaited
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.