The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the weekly Suvarna Keralam SK-17 lottery, with a draw at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore (first prize) to Rs 100 (ninth prize). Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the results of Suvarna Keralam SK-17:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

RE 302032

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

RA 302032

RB 302032

RC 302032

RD 302032

RF 302032

RG 302032

RH 302032

RJ 302032

RK 302032

RL 302032

RM 302032

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

RF 739176

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

RC 319936

For tickets ending with these numbers:

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0515 0603 1385 1655 1749 2669 2837 3579 4761 6196 6552 6628 6668 6766 6851 7175 7523 8044 9096 9248

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

0523 7182 7561 7632 7649 9646

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

8111 8267 8021 1222 3065 8236 5926 9621 6404 0247 0389 1686 5880 3794 3945 8946 4608...

7th Prize: Rs 500

Results awaited

8th Prize: Rs 200

Results awaited

9th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.